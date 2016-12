The NFL has announced the rosters for this season's Pro Bowl, and three Packers are slated to start at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando the week before the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Lang, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are the 3 Packers that have been selected.

For Rodgers, it's his sixth career selection. This season, he's thrown for 3,781 yards and 32 touchdowns, while rushing for another 3.

Clinton-Dix is selected to his first career Pro Bowl. Ha Ha is among the league leaders with 5 interceptions to go along with 1 forced fumble.

T.J. Lang is heading to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight-year career. He had been named an alternate in each of the past two seasons.

David Bakhtiari, Jordy Nelson, Aaron Ripkowski, Davante Adams, and Mike Daniels were selected as alternates.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for January 29th in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl.