To be kind, the Milwaukee Brewers struggled a bit in the third inning of their game with the Washington Nationals Thursday.

They gave up five home runs, all off the arm of spot starter Michael Blazek who gave up six total in his outing.

While already trailing 2-0 entering the inning, Blazek gave up a home run to Brian Goodwin, scoring Max Scherzer.

Then, Wilmer Difo followed up with his own homer for a back-to-back job.

(Need to feel better after reading this? Watch Bob Uecker talk frozen custard.)

That was followed by Bryce Harper going yard to center field.

Next, Ryan Zimmerman struck his own bomb for four home runs in a row.

After a flyout by Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon hit a homer to left center for the fifth home run of the inning.

In case you were wondering, the #Nats just tied the @MLB record for most HRs in an inning. pic.twitter.com/D7YvIMbb4N — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 27, 2017

That tied a record set by, yes, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2006 against Cincinnati.

As of the fourth inning, they gave up eight home runs on the day to Washington. They trailed 15-1 after four innings.