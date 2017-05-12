Report: Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun to head to disabled list

The Brewers' longtime outfield slugger and the most experienced veteran on the team is going to rest a calf injury for at least 10 days.

According to Journal Sentinel beat writer and 620 WTMJ Brewers 360 contributor Tom Haudricourt, the Brewers will send Braun to the disabled list today.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday after the team's loss to Boston that Braun is battling a calf strain.

Braun later said he has had an MRI on the calf, and that he is struggling to do key outfield duties like throw long distances or run.