Report: Brewers interested in trade for Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander

A report says that the Milwaukee Brewers, potentially needing starting pitching, want to go after an experienced starter with the Detroit Tigers.

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Brewers are interested in Justin Verlander.

On Justin Verlander: The Brewers are interested, I'm told, and the Cubs are said to be still monitoring the situation. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 20, 2017

Verlander has had a subpar 2017 overall, with just a 5-7 record and a 4.54 ERA. He has four quality starts (at least six innings with three or fewer runs given up) in his last seven starts. However, he has a 1-3 record in those starts.

He's a 12-year veteran who has spent his entire career with Detroit. He has 178 wins on his career along with six All-Star appearances and a Cy Young award in 2011.

The Cubs recently traded for White Sox starter Jose Quintana, starting the carousel in the NL Central battle for immediate improvement for a pennant run.

Milwaukee, though it lost four straight games entering Thursday, had a 1.5 game lead on the surging Cubs who have won six straight games.