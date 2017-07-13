The slowest days on the sports calendar give the frazzled fan a chance to ponder, reflect, pause and consider.

They also give us time to shovel out the man cave and re-stock the fridge.

The the lag between the MLB All-Star game and the resumption of play is about the only dead spot left during the course of the year, what with the way pro sports overlap not to mention the way each league seems determined to make itself a year-round event with drafts, camps, awards shows and schedule unveilings that get the Moses/tablets treatment.

The 2017 lull finds the Milwaukee Brewers atop the N-L Central, five and a half games up on the favored Chicago Cubs and St,.Louis Cardinals. One site had the Crew at 100-1 to win it all at the start of the season. That's now down to 30-1.

As surprising as the Crew's ascension is today, another team with Milwaukee ties had a brief but more uncomfortable stay atop the NL standings 52 summers ago: the 1965 Atlanta-bound Milwaukee Braves whose owners the autumn before made fact of the rumor that they wanted out of town, drawn south by the promise of an untapped market and huge TV revenue. Court fights filled the ensuing winter of discontent and in the end, the Braves were ordered to live up to a County Stadium lease that bound them to Milwaukee through the 1965 campaign. The story of the last season is told in "Sad Riddance" by Chuck Hildebrand, a granular take on one of baseball's strangest sagas.

Awkward, indeed: a team that wanted out and a fan base that wished they'd left, bound together for one long, uncomfortable summer. To make it even more bizarre, the Braves were pretty good. Preseason odds pegged them at 10-1 largely because of the daily lineup's clout: Hank Aaron and Ed Mathews still had pop, as did Rico Carty, Felipe Alou, Joe Torre and Mack Jones. Starters Denny Lemaster, Wade Blasingame and Denny Lemaster did fine but the back of the rotation remained an issue.

Flawed, yes, but the Braves never had a sub-.500 season here including the lame-duck 1965 one. In fact, with little left of its local fan base they went on to contend and actually climbed into first place two separate days during a mid-August road swing. How awkward would THAT have been if the Braves had been able to seal the deal, an un-tethered team watched by fewer than 5,000 a night (on two occasions they drew less than 1,000 to County Stadium). Would a pennant have saved the Braves for Milwaukee? Doubtful. Even if fans band-wagoned, the brass had it's mind made up. We would've been in their rear view mirror.

The Braves went south in '66 and Milwaukee would be MLB-free until the Pilots arrived in '70. More than a half century later that team, now called the Brewers, is making an unlikely bid for a divisional crown. Like it's predecessors all those years ago, few saw the run coming. The 1965 Braves got a taste of the top, but couldn't seal the deal. Can the 2017 Brewers finish the job?

We can only hope.