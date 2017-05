The following is the full schedule, subject to change. WTMJ is your Brewers radio flagship station.

April

Mon. 3: Colorado, 1:10 p.m.

Tue. 4: Colorado, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 5: Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 6: Colorado, 12:40 p.m. (TODAY'S TMJ4 Weather Day)

Fri. 7: Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 8: Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 9: Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Tue. 11: at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Wed. 12: at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Thu. 13: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Fri. 14: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Sat. 15: at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Sun. 16: at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Mon. 17: at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Tue. 18: at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Wed. 19: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Thu. 20: St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Fri. 21: St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 22: St. Louis, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 23: St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 24: Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tue. 25: Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Wed 26: Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Fri. 28: Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 29: Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 30: Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

May

Mon. 1: at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tue. 2: at. St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Wed. 3: at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (postponed)

Thu. 4: at St. Louis, 12:45 p.m.

Fri. 5: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Sat. 6: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. 7: at Pittsburgh,12:35 p.m.

Tue. 9: Boston, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 10: Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 11: Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Fri. 12: N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 13: N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 14: N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 15: at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tue. 16: at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wed. 17: at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thu. 18: at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Fri. 19: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Sat. 20: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (postponed)

Sun. 21: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Tue. 23: Toronto, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 24: Toronto, 12:10 p.m.

Thu. 25: Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Fri. 26: Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 27: Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Sun. 28: Arizona, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 29: at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Tue. 30: at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Wed. 31: at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

June

Thu. 1: at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Fri. 2: L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 3: L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Sun. 4: L.A. Dodgers, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 5: San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

Tue. 6: San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 7: San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 8: San Francisco, 1:10 p.m.

Fri. 9: at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Sat. 10: at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Sun. 11: at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Tue. 13: at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Wed. 14: at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Thu. 15: at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Fri. 16: San Diego, 7;10 p.m.

Sat. 17: San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sun. 18: San Diego, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 19: Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tue. 20: Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 21: Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 22: Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

Fri. 23: at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Sat. 24: at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Sun. 25: at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Tue. 27: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Wed. 28: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Thu. 29: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Fri. 30: Miami, 7:10 p.m.

July

Sat. 1: Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Sun. 2: Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 3: Baltimore, 1:10 p.m.

Tue. 4: Baltimore, 3:10 p.m.

Wed. 5: Baltimore, 6:10 p.m.

Thu. 6: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Fri. 7: at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Sat. 8: at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Sun. 9: at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Fri. 14: Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 15: Philadelphia, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 16: Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 17: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tue. 18: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Wed. 19: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Thu. 20: at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Fri. 21: at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Sat. 22: at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. 23: at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Tue. 25: at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Wed. 26: at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Thu. 27: at Washington, 11;05 a.m.

Fri. 28: Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 29: Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 30: Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

August

Tue. 1: St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 2: St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 3: St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Fri. 4: at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Sat. 5: at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Sun. 6: at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Mon. 7: at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tue. 8: at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Wed. 9: Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 10: Minnesota, 7;10 p.m.

Fri. 11: Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 12: Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 13: Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tue. 15: Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 16: Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

Fri. 18: at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Sat. 19: at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Sun. 20: at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Mon. 21: at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Tue. 22: at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Wed. 23: at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Fri. 25: at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sat. 26: at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Sun. 27: at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Tue. 29: St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 30: St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Thu. 31: Washington, 7;10 p.m.

September

Fri. 1: Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 2: Washington, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 3: Washington, 1:10 p.m.

Mon. 4: at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Tue. 5: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Wed. 6: at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Fri. 8: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Sat. 9: at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Sun. 10: at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Mon. 11: Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tue. 12: Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 13: Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Fri. 15: at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Sat. 16: at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Sun. 17: at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Mon. 18: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tue. 19: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Wed. 20: at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Thu. 21: Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Fri. 22: Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. 23: Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Sun. 24: Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Tue. 26: Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Wed. 27: Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Thu. 28: Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Fri. 29: at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sat. 30: at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

October

Sun. 1: at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.