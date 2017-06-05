Brewers receive minor leaguer from Red Sox, complete Travis Shaw-Tyler Thornburg trade

Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns can put another victory on his resume.

After an offseason trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to Boston brought back three players, including third baseman Travis Shaw, the Red Sox finally completed the deal on Monday, moving a fourth player, 18-year-old infielder Yeison Coca, to Milwaukee.

Shaw is batting .292/.339/.530 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs for the upstart Brewers. Meanwhile, Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch for the Red Sox this year; he is struggling with discomfort and fatigue in his right shoulder.

Coca batted .308/.372/.408 across 63 games in the Dominican Summer League for Boston last season.

The Brewers also acquired shortstop Mauricio Dubon and pitcher Josh Pennington. Dubon is batting .294/.346/.383 for the Brewers Class-AA Biloxi Shuckers.

Pennington has not pitched in 2017.