Brewers' Matt Garza goes on disabled list

A Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher will be out of the rotation for a short span.

Matt Garza has been placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 4 after a chest contusion, the team announced.

The injury happened when he collided with first baseman Jesus Aguilar Saturday in the game against Los Angeles.

The Brewers say Travis Shaw is being reinstated from paternity leave, as he became a father.

Garza is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA this year. he has not had an outing of at least six innings without giving up three runs or fewer (quality start by definition) since May 6.