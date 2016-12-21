Trump in talks about U.S./ Mexico wall

8:19 AM, Dec 21, 2016
8:46 AM, Dec 21, 2016

It was a large portion of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, and now we could be getting closer to a wall along the Mexico/ United States border.

ABC News reports that a South Texas congressman says members of the Trump transition team have been talking with Customs and Border Patrol officials along the U.S./Mexico border about where a physical wall separating the two countries could be constructed.

Meanwhile some policymakers are suggesting that a virtual wall consisting of high-tech security gear might be more cost-effective and more successful at stopping illegal immigration. 

ABC’s Jim Ryan joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with additional details.

