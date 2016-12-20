Thanks, 2016. It's been...a year.

This relic comes back to haunt me every year around this time.

That's me, age five or six, grinning from the bathtub of our duplex at 1410 New Jersey Avenue, Sheboygan, circa 1963-64. While there are many pictures of my sister who is ten years older, there is virtually no photographic record of my childhood. This one somehow survived the decades and ended up in the hands of my wife who found it a holiday frame and trots it out every Christmas. There's nothing in the actual photo to suggest a Yuletide setting (judging by the smile, I'm not sitting on a bough of holly) but hey, the picture goes away when the season ends and that's the end of that for another 11 months.

Although this time around, I look at it with new eyes.

Those little black orbs you see in the tub there are about to turn 60 and they've seen a lot--more than a poor kid from the south side of SheVegas could've ever imagined, either at the time the shutter clicked that Saturday night (it was ALWAYS bath night, replete with Lawrence Welk on TV and Ivory soap in the water) or as the years went by. I ended up with a dream job, one that allows me to do what I love, so it very seldom feels like "work". It allowed me to see the world, raise a family, and actually ponder life after that final 1:30 a.m. alarm sounds.

Not quite yet, though. Insurance needs to be had, and there are bills to pay, but you get the drift.

As another year passes it's easy to get caught up in that which didn't go your way the past 365 days. Opportunities missed. Mistakes made (what was I thinking when I bought THAT shirt? Why did I have that extra glass of bourbon on a school night?). Then there are the things that are out of your control--2016 served up a scads of bad news: terrorism, the violence between cops and their communities, Syria, Russia, not to mention a divisive election. And the stars we lost--2016 certainly thinned the entertainment herd. It's easy to look at that old black-and-white photo as the old year ends, as the band goes all Guy Lombardo, and think that things were better, or certainly simpler back then.

It never was. The world was just as troubled outside that duplex as it is now. Hate was there. So was violence. The same TV we watched Welk on each Saturday night showed us a whole bunch of ugly the rest of the week, even before 24/7 cable and channels branded to individual political tastes, enough to make parents wonder what kind of a world they were leaving to their kids, just as their children do now as their offspring head to adulthood.

Pictures back then were special things. A camera wasn't standard-issue at every gathering. Bringing one took forethought. Now, we have them in our pockets so we can take record every second of junior's soccer game or record for posterity the wonder of last night's pork chop. It's easy to forget the best of the past year, but it only took a scroll of a thumb on my cellphone screen to bring so much good back so fast.

China Lights at Boerner. Countless days at Miller Park, a few nights catching the Chinooks (baseball variety, not Lake Michigan). Ten summer evenings along the Danube with family. Autumn at Whitnall. A night hosting a fundraiser with Donald Driver (who took a bitchin' selfie of us). Roasting in the 115 degree heat of a Nevada spring with my son on our annual baseball trip, then chillin' on the shores of Lake Mead. Saying goodbye to the Bradley Center when it comes to hockey while seeing the Arena embrace the Admirals anew, and being in that same building to see my daughter receive her master's degree.

It's easy to write off the old year as a giant bag of suck--2016 packed plenty of dour, sad, occasionally soul-crushing moments, to be sure. A few of us saw our lives change forever since the last time we dug out those old photos and put up those new trees, and not all of it was positive. The good news: we're still here, and there's a whole new year approaching with all manner of promise. Those things you can't change? You'll never know, until you put that first shovel in the ground.

That little kid in the bathtub in a 55 year old picture? All these years later and he's still in no position to be giving out any advice. He's just another guy, glad to have survived another lap around the sun like the rest of you, someone who needs a reminder of the good in life (much of it free), whether it comes from an ancient Polaroid that captured a single moment oh so long ago or the digital story stashed in a device just an arm's length away. When taken as a whole, when put together as a mural instead of dwelled upon selectively, you, too will probably like most of what you see from 2016.

Happy New Year.