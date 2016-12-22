Packers prepping for Christmas Eve game

It's the Packers and Vikings this Saturday at Lambeau Field.

So what's it like playing on Christmas Eve?

“I think it works out great," head coach Mike McCarthy tells Wisconsin's Morning News. "Because it’s a noon game, you still get to get home and have some resemblance of Christmas Eve, which we always spend together as a family with our in-laws. All of our kids will be there and we’ll all wake up and Christmas Day together. You kind of go by the schedule each and every year, and frankly I think this year the schedule works out great.”

It's a hot debate right now- presents on Christmas Eve or Chirstmas Day? For the McCarthy Family...

“First off, I think they get too many," joked McCarthy, "but there’s a couple we let them open on Christmas Eve. But we do the traditional wake up, wait until everybody gets downstairs, them open all your Christmas presents on Christmas morning.”

