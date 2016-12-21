Local spots to donate used toys this holiday season

The kids will be stocking their shelves with plenty of new toys this weekend. What can you do with the old ones?

Amy Schwabe of MetroParent has created a list of local donation locations.

1. Donationtown.org

2. St. Vincent dePaul Council

3. Salvation Army

4. Goodwill

5. Lake Country Caring

6. Local churches and schools

7. Host a garage sale

For a more detailed list, click here.

One reminder from Schwabe, though these spots accept used toys, they do request that they are still in good condition.

“At this time of year, I think the most important that you’re trying to teach your kids is empathy,” she adds. “You want them to be thinking of whose going to be receiving the toy, and that it’s something that they’re really going to want to be playing with, not just a cast off that your kids don’t care about anymore.”

