Brewers 360: Nelson's outing was huge for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers extended their lead in the Nation League central to 3.5 games on Tuesday with their 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee was buoyed by starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson’s stellar performance (7 IP, 0ER, 8K, 0 BB) on Tuesday. Nelson (7-4, 3.20 ERA) has stepped up this season for Milwaukee, which becomes even more important with the loss of righthander Chase Anderson for at least the next month because of an oblique strain.

“He’s been incredible for the last six weeks,” Brewers radio announcer Jeff Levering told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “He’s building so much more confidence.

He’s carrying himself with than he has in the past.

“In the past he knew he had good stuff, but you just never knew what kind of stuff you were going to get when he went out on the mound.”

The Brewers series finale with the Orioles begins at 6:10, with radio coverage beginning at 5:35 on 620 WTMJ.

