Are college bowl games going to run out of players?

December 19, 2016 may go down as the watershed day when college bowl games ceased to have any meaning, outside of the College Football Playoff.

With one tweet, Stanford star Christian McCaffrey may have inadvertently sent a death blow to what used to be considered the reward for a bowl-worthy season.

"Very tough decision, but I have decided not to play in the Sun Bowl so I can begin my draft prep immediately," McCaffrey wrote on Twitter. "Thx to all my teammates for their 100% support -- It means a lot to me. Go Cardinal!"

McCaffrey follows the lead of LSU’s Leonard Fournette, who announced last week that he would forgo the Tigers Citrus Bowl matchup against Louisville on Dec. 31. The difference is that Fournette missed four games this season with a nagging ankle injury and is still not close to 100 percent healthy.

From McCaffrey’s statement, a few things strike me.

1) I have serious doubts his teammates are “100% behind” him. I’m sure some are. It’s possible that a majority are. But I don’t buy for a moment that McCaffrey’s ‘peace out’ was met with universal applause in the Stanford locker room.

2) There is no better prep for a football player than, you know, playing football.

3) An extra two weeks of running shuttle drills in December isn’t going to improve anyone’s draft status in May.

Of course, when you consider the glut of bowl games that are played nowadays (can I watch the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl when the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl is on at the same time? Decisions, decisions) maybe some need to be pared down.

But that’s a different debate for another day.

Twitter, as Twitter does, had both sides of the McCaffrey debate. Many fans have McCaffrey’s side of the debate. I guess I started it, by opining “Really not digging Christian McCaffrey's decision to skip the Sun Bowl. Football is a team game. Be part of your team.”

A seemingly innocuous sports opinion, right?

“it's the sun bowl (sic). It's time for Stanford to give back to McCaffery. He doesn't get paid so why not chase a check. Salute @CMccaffrey5” wrote @stevie36ERA back to me.

“How dare he prepare for a paying career instead of dancing like a monkey for free for your entertainment,” said @Concandycom.

“Be part of the team? He has been THE team. Why risk injury to fill pockets other than your own? He has nothing to gain,” Tweeted @GregSwords3.

Hey, I wasn’t killing the kid. He seems likeable enough, although he just eviscerated my USC Trojans every time he faced them. On some level, maybe I should thank him for leaving us alone.

But my hope is that other football players don’t all of a sudden follow suit en masse.

Football is the ultimate team sport. And for those that claim that McCaffrey isn’t being paid anything for making his school millions of dollars, it costs more than $250,000 to attend Stanford. For their entire team, the cost is $5.3 million per season.

When you add in all 300 of Stanford’s athletic scholarships, the cost explodes to nearly $19 million per year in tuition, room and board dollars alone lost. That doesn’t factor in travel, sports medicine services, coaches salaries, support staff, or facilities maintenance.

So that pile of money that many just assume the schools are rolling in? It doesn’t exist.

That’s not to say the NCAA cannot do a better job of providing better stipends and relaxing their arcane rules to help students in need out, but the number of major athletic departments that are actually are in the black is less than 20 schools nationwide.

But back to McCaffrey. His is a dangerous precedent. If kids view the bowl games as meaningless, then fewer and fewer will finish the seasons they started. The matchups of games outside of the playoffs will eventually morph into what the NFL's Pro Bowl devolved into, with no one wanting to suit up for fear of some mythical injury. At the end of the day, though, participation in a dangerous sport only entails one question every player has to answer for himself.

If you’re afraid to play football, then don’t play football.