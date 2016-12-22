Archbishop Jerome Listecki shares annual Christmas message

After what's proving to be a very dividing year in America, healing seems to be an important step moving forward.

That being said, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki joined Wisconsin's Morning News to share his annual Christmas message.

“Faith does something, it transcends the experience,". Listecki says. "It involves itself in such a way that gives people a confidence in the greater. Christmas especially kind of holds us to that. Whatever divisions we might have, we come to that stable at Christmas and see that child, and I kind of term it that this is God giving us the internal hug ad saying it’s okay. Having that, there’s a confidence going forward.”

