Vietnam hero Gary Wetzel returns home after motorcycle crash

He has received America's highest military honor for valor after continuing to fight in Vietnam when injured in a helicopter crash.

Now, Gary Wetzel from Oak Creek, Wis. is heading home after spending months in the hospital following a motorcycle crash.

As recounted by the Journal Sentinel, the state's only living Congressional Medal of Honor winner was fighting for an Army helicopter unit when he was shot down, yet still continued to shoot his weapon while wounded.

His arm was amputated, and he received a Presidential honor for his courage.

WTMJ's John Mercure chatted with him upon his release from the hospital after his August crash. Listen above in your Soundcloud player.