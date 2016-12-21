1
The war in Afghanistan is the longest war America has ever fought. And thousands of soldiers are returning home injured… physically and mentally. And it's not just vets from Afghanistan that continue to struggle
I've put together a three part series on the struggles facing veterans,
In part one I talk too the mother of Brandon Ketchum (pictured above).
Brandon was a Marine who did two deployments in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He came back from the last deployment a changed man.
Returning to a non-combat society was a struggle for Ketchum. He drifted into a life of addiction and depression. Eventually Ketchum took his own life.