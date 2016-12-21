John's Blog: Helping our struggling veterans

John Mercure
1:32 PM, Dec 20, 2016
5:46 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Jeff Clair. | Photo: Milwaukee VA

Jeff Clair. | Photo: Milwaukee VA
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Brandon Ketchum. | Photo: The Ketchum Family

Photo: The Ketchum Family
Dr. Ken Lee.

Photo: Milwaukee VA
The war in Afghanistan is the longest war America has ever fought. And thousands of soldiers are returning home injured… physically and mentally.  And it's not just vets from Afghanistan that continue to struggle

I've put together a three part series on the struggles facing veterans,

In part one I talk too the mother of Brandon Ketchum (pictured above).

Brandon was a Marine who did two deployments in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.   He came back from the last deployment a changed man.  

Returning to a non-combat society was a struggle for Ketchum.  He drifted into a life of addiction and depression.  Eventually Ketchum took his own life.

In part two of the series I introduce you to Jeff Clair.  He is a veteran from another era.  Clair did his service in the 1970s.  
 
Clair says after he lost his way, the Milwaukee VA saved his life. He uses music and his life experience to help other veterans get back on track.

In the third part of  my series I introduce you to the Chief Doctor at the Milwaukee VA's Spinal Cord Injury center. Ken Lee suffers from PTSD after being injured by a suicide bomber in Iraq.  
 
He thinks that experience allows him to more thoroughly relate to the veterans he treats.

