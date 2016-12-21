Christmastime on the war front

Christmas is hard when you're away from those you love. It's a whole other level when you're defending your country and on the front of war.

Tony Joachimcyzk, who introduces himself as "Tony Baloney," knows that experience.

Joachimcyzk, who is 86, had the job to communicate troop strength to the higher ups and request reinforcements when needed. This also included the daily body count of those killed in action. He can whip off a mass of numbers about how many troops were in battle around him, how many were injured, and how many killed.

He shared with John Mercure his experience of what it was like to experience Christmas near enemy lines. Listen above in your Soundcloud player.