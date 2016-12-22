John Mercure is joined by Wilmot Mountain General Manager Taylor Ogilvie to explain why this ski resort has more history, in fact, than most of the resorts throughout the entire country. Whether it's skiing, snowboarding, or tubing, Wilmot Mountain is one of the Midwest's preeminent winter destinations for the whole family. And, most importantly, it has plenty of snow and it's open for the season.

Check out the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" (Saturday, December 31st at 2:00 p.m.) when John continues the discussion about some of the state's great outdoor winter activities!

