Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 23, you can see the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville decorated with more than 400,000 lights for the Holiday Light Show.

- Visitors follow illuminated garden pathways through the 20 acre botanical gardens to see beautifully decorated trees, 100 animated displays, 125 lit archways and more than 600 dangling icicle lights.

- Along the way, take a picture at one of the designated Selfie Stops, with fun props and holiday-themed backdrops.

- Warm up at Polar Pit Stop with some hot cocoa, apple cider or coffee, and some cookies, or stop by the Cottage Garden Gallery to get some last-minute holiday gifts.

- The event hosts local musicians on select nights, and Santa Claus will the guest of honor this week.

- The event is modeled after similar Zoo Light events that continue to grow in popularity across the country – it’s the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

- More than 200,000 lights and 300 themed displays fill the Henry Vilas Zoo through Jan. 1, 2017.

- Santa will be waiting at the end of the special Candy Cane Lane every night leading up to Christmas.

- Zoo Lights also includes a craft marketplace, festive food and live music, and the zoo’s carousel will be up and running. Visitors will get unlimited carousel rides with admission.

- Visitors can drive or walk through the park to see a 140- foot Christmas tree and dozens of animated light displays along the route.

- Horse-drawn carriage rides through the park are also available.

- Local volunteer groups help build the displays and decorate the park leading up to the event.

- Displays include a Santa’s display, live reindeer, and even a live nativity scene. Santa will be at the park through Dec. 24, and the live nativity scene can still be seen on Christmas Day.

- The mission of the Rotary Lights event is to feed the hungry in the coulee regions, so be sure to bring a food item to donate to a local food pantry. Last year they collected more than 296,000 food items.

- The Rotary Lights are open through Dec. 31.