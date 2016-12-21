Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 23, you can see the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville decorated with more than 400,000 lights for the Holiday Light Show.
- Visitors follow illuminated garden pathways through the 20 acre botanical gardens to see beautifully decorated trees, 100 animated displays, 125 lit archways and more than 600 dangling icicle lights.
- Along the way, take a picture at one of the designated Selfie Stops, with fun props and holiday-themed backdrops.
- Warm up at Polar Pit Stop with some hot cocoa, apple cider or coffee, and some cookies, or stop by the Cottage Garden Gallery to get some last-minute holiday gifts.
- The event hosts local musicians on select nights, and Santa Claus will the guest of honor this week.
- Visitors can drive or walk through the park to see a 140- foot Christmas tree and dozens of animated light displays along the route.
- Horse-drawn carriage rides through the park are also available.
- Local volunteer groups help build the displays and decorate the park leading up to the event.
- Displays include a Santa’s display, live reindeer, and even a live nativity scene. Santa will be at the park through Dec. 24, and the live nativity scene can still be seen on Christmas Day.
- The mission of the Rotary Lights event is to feed the hungry in the coulee regions, so be sure to bring a food item to donate to a local food pantry. Last year they collected more than 296,000 food items.