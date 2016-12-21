Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Lights

3:58 PM, Dec 21, 2016
5:46 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Now through Dec. 23, you can see the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville decorated with more than 400,000 lights for the Holiday Light Show. 
 
- Visitors follow illuminated garden pathways through the 20 acre botanical gardens to see beautifully decorated trees, 100 animated displays, 125 lit archways and more than 600 dangling icicle lights.
  - Along the way, take a picture at one of the designated Selfie Stops, with fun props and holiday-themed backdrops. 
 
- Warm up at Polar Pit Stop with some hot cocoa, apple cider or coffee, and some cookies, or stop by the Cottage Garden Gallery to get some last-minute holiday gifts. 
 
- The event hosts local musicians on select nights, and Santa Claus will the guest of honor this week. 
 
Head to Madison to see the first-ever Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas Zoo
 
- The event is modeled after similar Zoo Light events that continue to grow in popularity across the country – it’s the first of its kind in Wisconsin.
 
- More than 200,000 lights and 300 themed displays fill the Henry Vilas Zoo through Jan. 1, 2017. 
  - Santa will be waiting at the end of the special Candy Cane Lane every night leading up to Christmas. 
 
- Zoo Lights also includes a craft marketplace, festive food and live music, and the zoo’s carousel will be up and running. Visitors will get unlimited carousel rides with admission. 
 
More than two million lights illuminate Riverside Park in La Crosse during the Rotary Lights Display.
 
- Visitors can drive or walk through the park to see a 140- foot Christmas tree and dozens of animated light displays along the route.
  - Horse-drawn carriage rides through the park are also available.
 
- Local volunteer groups help build the displays and decorate the park leading up to the event.
  - Displays include a Santa’s display, live reindeer, and even a live nativity scene. Santa will be at the park through Dec. 24, and the live nativity scene can still be seen on Christmas Day. 
 
- The mission of the Rotary Lights event is to feed the hungry in the coulee regions, so be sure to bring a food item to donate to a local food pantry. Last year they collected more than 296,000 food items. 
 
- The Rotary Lights are open through Dec. 31. 
 
For more: Check out travelwisconsin.com.

