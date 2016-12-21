Zoo Interchange project: How are things going?

Just past halfway of the entire Zoo Interchange project, there was a whole list of goals the DOT was able to accomplish.

Ryan Luck, SE Freeway Construction Chief for the Wis DOT says, "We've met all our goals and we're feeling really good about where we are in the construction schedule."

Some of the goals they've hit this year are:

East leg of the Zoo interchange

Major ramp from NB 894 to 94 WB

The Center St. bridge was completed early, in time for this school year

Both zipper merges were removed and work completed there all before Thanksgiving.

It looks like things are right on track for 2017 to start on a good foot.

Check out the time lapse video showing some of the progress made so far.