WTMJ to debut new lineup on January 3, 2017

WTMJ debuts its new on-air lineup on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Midday host Jeff Wagner will move to the weekday mid-morning show from 8:30am-Noon. Wagner’s highly rated show features conversational common sense and discussion of today’s top stories.

In addition, WTMJ alumnus John Jagler will return to the station for a special interim engagement to host “WTMJ Today” from 12-3pm weekdays. Jagler hosted Wisconsin’s Morning News with Gene Mueller until 2010. He now serves as a Representative for Wisconsin’s 37th State Assembly District. He will work with WTMJ's Erik Bilstad, discussing the days' top stories.

“WTMJ listeners love Jeff Wagner’s program. His personality engages our audience on the many issues and the big stories of the day,” said Tom Langmyer, Vice President and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI and vice president, news/talk/sports programming – radio for E.W. Scripps Company. “In addition, we are excited to welcome back an old friend in John Jagler. John will appear in the interim until we announce our permanent midday host.”

“I consider it a privilege to be able to talk each day with the WTMJ listeners,” said Jeff Wagner. “In good times and bad, the WTMJ audience is extremely thoughtful, curious and very proud to be from Wisconsin. I couldn’t agree more.”

“I’m thrilled to go back to my radio home to lend a hand for a while,” said John Jagler. “I’m looking forward to having a good time and reconnecting with the WTMJ listening family.”

The new WTMJ lineup comes after long time host Charlie Sykes stepped away from his daily radio show in mid-December.