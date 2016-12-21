Wisconsin says redistricting should wait until after appeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice argued Wednesday that the state Legislature should not go about the task of redrawing legislative district boundaries until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a lawsuit challenging the original maps.

Democratic challengers of the Republican-drawn maps won a victory in federal court last month, with a three-judge panel striking down the boundaries created in 2011 as unconstitutional. The judges did not order any immediate changes to the boundaries, but instead gave both sides until Wednesday to offer suggestions on how to proceed.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, who defended the maps in court, said in a court filing Friday that the Legislature shouldn't redraw maps now. Instead, he said the court should first enter an injunction ordering the Legislature to draw maps, but not require them to be created. That would then allow the state to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Coming up with new maps now would be a "waste of resources" given that it won't be known until after the Supreme Court rules whether a replacement map is needed and what form it will take, Schimel and DOJ attorneys argued.

The Fair Elections Project organized the lawsuit brought by a dozen voters in 2015 challenging the maps. They had not filed their recommendations to the court as of late Wednesday afternoon.

There should not be another legislative election under the old maps, said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project. Chheda said he was confident the court would order a process that allows for new maps to be put in place before the next election, which is in 2018.

Democrats argued, and the three-judge panel agreed in its 2-1 ruling, that the maps were drawn in a way to discriminate against Democrats.

Republicans have held onto majority control of both houses of the Legislature since the 2010 election. They added seats this year, giving them their largest Assembly majority since 1957 and the biggest in the Senate since 1971.

The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to come up with a legal standard for deciding when redistricting becomes unconstitutional gerrymandering.