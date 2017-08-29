PHOTOS: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 'stache through the years

The tradition continues. Aaron Rodgers does the mustache in preseason. Every year, it seems that the all-world quarterback of the Green Bay Packers chooses to start camp by growing a beard, shaving part of his facial hair off - and leaving a mustache - for a week, then going clean-shaven for Opening Day. It's happened again. Check out a small gallery of his 'stache over the years.

Launch Slideshow
Click to View Full Image
Click to View Full Image
Click to View Full Image
Click to View Full Image
Click to View Full Image
Click to View Full Image

PHOTOS: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 'stache through the years

Coming up next... in 30 seconds...

Explore other Galleries chosen for you

Prev
1 / 6 Ad
Next

Rodgers' mustache grown before an appearance on Packers Live in 2013.

Photo By: Green Bay Packers/TODAY'S TMJ4

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2013: During a game against the Chicago Bears.

Photo By: Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2013: During a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Photo By: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2013: At the Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo By: Leon Halip/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2014: Before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo By: Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2017: Mustache grown before the 2017 preseason finale.

Photo By: Doug Russell

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Prev
/ 6
Next