PHOTOS: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 'stache through the years
The tradition continues. Aaron Rodgers does the mustache in preseason. Every year, it seems that the all-world quarterback of the Green Bay Packers chooses to start camp by growing a beard, shaving part of his facial hair off - and leaving a mustache - for a week, then going clean-shaven for Opening Day. It's happened again. Check out a small gallery of his 'stache over the years.
Launch Slideshow
Rodgers' mustache grown before an appearance on Packers Live in 2013.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2013: During a game against the Chicago Bears.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2013: During a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2013: At the Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving Day.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2014: Before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2017: Mustache grown before the 2017 preseason finale.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.