OAK GROVE, Wis. - A Waukesha man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Chad J. Sorensen.

It happened around 6:16 a.m at the intersection of County Highway W and County Highway A in the township of Oak Grove.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office's preliminary investigation shows Sorensen was driving westbound on County Highway W, approaching the stop sign at County Highway A. A 34-year-old woman from Juneau, was driving north on County Highway A, approaching the intersection at County Highway W.

Officials said Sorensen failed to stop at the stop sign, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Medflight took Sorensen to Beaver Dam Hospital, where he died a short time later, the Sheriff's Office said. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.