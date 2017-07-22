MPD ice cream truck delivers positivity in the community

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department debuted its newest addition to the squad car fleet, and celebrated its arrival with a backyard barbecue Friday.

"The police officers will be operating [and] driving the ice cream truck as well as giving away the ice cream," said Police Captain Ray Banks.

The ice cream truck is a part of an effort to strengthen relationships between MPD and Milwaukee's youth.

"What we're hoping to do is foster goodwill between the younger generation and the police," Banks said.

"So that we can continue to have them understand that the police are here for them and that they're there for us," he continued.

This kind of relationship building is something 12-year-old Malik Ragland considers admirable although he said his opinion of the police force hasn't always been positive.

"It's been a lot of shootings around here," Ragland said.

"So, I really don't mess with the police like that, I'm not cool with the police like that," he continued.

But a day of grilling up goodness, all around fun, and a new ice cream truck to boot could very well be the thing that helps Ragland and others who share his sentiments establish trust in Milwaukee's PD.

"They [want to] celebrate the kids," Ragland said.

"So, they [have to do] what they [have to do]," he continued.

The new ice cream truck hit the streets for the first time Friday, and will continue to stop through neighborhoods throughout the summer months.