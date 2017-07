GENOA CITY – The Genoa City Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck two pedestrians after the Country Thunder concert around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, the pedestrians were struck from behind on Williams Road and the driver fled the scene.

One pedestrian received a severe head injury and has been transferred to a UW hospital for treatment. The other pedestrian was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information to identify those responsible are asked to contact the Genoa City Police Department at (262) 279-6252.