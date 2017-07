WEST ALLIS – A 19-year-old man is killed in single vehicle motorcycle crash at the intersection of HWY 100 and Dakota in West Allis.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, West Allis police located the man in the road with severe injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency officials, the man passed away on scene.

Police’s preliminary investigation determined the motor cycle was traveling north bound on HWY 100 when the operator lost control of the motor cycle near the intersection of HWY 100 and Dakota.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Traffic Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident.