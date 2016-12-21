DOJ says it will consider Rep. Gwen Moore's request to investigate Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE -- The federal government has responded to a Wisconsin lawmaker's request to investigate recent deaths at the Milwaukee County jail.

The U.S. Attorney General's Office says it will consider Congresswoman Gwen Moore's recent request for an independent investigation of the jail.

There have been four deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail in six months. One of those was a newborn baby delivered by an inmate.

