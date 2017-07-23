Today's Storm Team 4cast

After a very warm and steamy weekend with a rather unstable atmosphere, things are about to calm down considerably, while becoming much more comfortable. High pressure is pushing in from the Northwest. This will lead to quiet weather for the start of the work week. A much cooler air mass will take hold of the region with temperatures topping out in the low 70s, about 10 degrees cooler than the weekend

Still, the more noticeable change will be in the levels of humidity. Dew points will plummet, settling back down into the 50s to near 60 degrees. That's a significantly drier and more comfortable level for everyone. While clouds may be a factor early on Monday, skies should begin clearing by the afternoon leading to a bright Tuesday.