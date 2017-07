The man who brought baseball back to Milwaukee and fought to keep it here is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame July 30, 2017.

620 WTMJ's Gene Mueller sat down with former MLB commissioner and Brewers owner Bud Selig to discuss many topics, including the way he still binge-watches baseball and his thoughts on the improved 2017 Brewers.

